Solid run puts Froome back in control in Spanish Vuelta

CAMALENO, Spain (AP) — Chris Froome retook control of the Spanish Vuelta with a solid run in a stage won by Belgian rider Sander Armee on Thursday.

Froome struggled in the difficult climb of Los Machucos on Wednesday, losing 42 seconds to his challengers, but he recovered with a strong charge in the final climb of the 169-kilometer (105-mile) stage from Suances to Camaleno in northern Spain.

The Tour de France winner increased his overall lead to 1 minute, 37 seconds over Vincenzo Nibali of Italy.

Wilco Kelderman of the Netherlands is third, more than two minutes behind Froome.

Armee entered the final kilometer together with Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan, but the Belgian broke free with about 500 meters to go and comfortably won the stage by 31 seconds. Giovanni Visconti of Italy was third, 46 seconds behind Armee.

On Friday, riders will travel 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Caso to Gijon in the Asturias. They will face the San Martin mountain pass, which has difficult slopes and could shake up the overall standings.

Froome is trying to win the Spanish Vuelta for the first time.

