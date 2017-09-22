201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Slovenia cancels PMs meeting…

Slovenia cancels PMs meeting with Croatia amid border row

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 10:12 am 09/22/2017 10:12am
Share

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s Prime Minister Miro Cerar has canceled a planned visit next week to Croatia as tensions rose over a border dispute between the two European Union neighbors.

Official STA news agency says Cerar reacted after Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told the United Nations General Assembly an arbitration ruling in the dispute was not valid.

Croatia does not recognize the June decision by a Netherlands-based international panel and won’t implement it. Slovenia insists the ruling is final.

The arbitration granted Slovenia unhindered access to the Adriatic Sea and ruled on several other territorial issues stemming from the 1990s’ breakup of Yugoslavia.

Cerar and Plenkovic had agreed to meet in Croatia’s capital Zagreb on Sept. 27, but Slovenian officials argued Friday the meeting no longer makes sense.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?