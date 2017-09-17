501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Serbia's leader to attend…

Serbia’s leader to attend gay pride march for first time

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 5:56 am 09/17/2017 05:56am
Share

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police have cordoned off central Belgrade with metal fences to secure a gay pride march that is expected to be attended by the conservative country’s first ever openly gay prime minister.

Ana Brnabic was elected earlier this year in what was seen as part of Serbia’s efforts to embrace change and improve its image as it moves toward European Union membership.

Serbia’s embattled gays have faced widespread harassment and violence from extremists. More than 100 people were injured during a gay pride event in 2010 when police clashed with right-wing groups and soccer hooligans.

On Sunday, helicopters could be heard flying over the Serbian capital. Hundreds of police deployed along metal fences to control crowds in the downtown area hours ahead of the march.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Living News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

National Mall teems with diverse rallies

Juggalos, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters converged for their particular causes in the District. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?