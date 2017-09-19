201.5
Senate intelligence chairman: Facebook should testify

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 6:52 pm 09/19/2017 06:52pm
Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, heads through a subway corridor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Burr says Facebook should testify as part of its probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. election, and that the social media giant “seems to have been less than forthcoming” with Congress.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate intelligence committee says Facebook should testify as part of its probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. election, and that the social media giant “seems to have been less than forthcoming” with Congress.

Sen. Richard Burr said Tuesday that committee members agreed that the panel should hold a public hearing after it was revealed earlier this month that hundreds of phony Facebook accounts, likely run from Russia, spent about $100,000 on ads aimed at stirring up divisive issues during the 2016 campaign.

The North Carolina Republican said it’s “just a question of when, and potentially the scope of what that hearing would be.”

Facebook has briefed members of Congress and also provided the ads and other information to special counsel Robert Mueller.

