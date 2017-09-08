501.5
Sampdoria-Roma match postponed due to storm forecast

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 12:45 pm 09/08/2017 12:45pm
FILE - In this April 3, 2017 file photo, Inter Milan's Danilo D'Ambrosio , left, and Sampdoria's Patrik Schick jump for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sampdoria, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. It has been a rapid rise for new Roma player Patrik Schick, who has gone from playing for a mid-level Czech team to a title-chasing Serie A side in just over a year. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, file)

ROME (AP) — Roma’s Serie A match at Sampdoria on Saturday has been postponed due to severe thunderstorms forecast in Genoa.

A replacement date was not immediately announced, although it’s unlikely that the game can be played before mid-October due to Roma’s participation in the Champions League.

Authorities in Genoa have issued a severe storm alert for the entire weekend, with severe rain and flooding expected for the port city.

Sampdoria won its opening two matches of the season while Roma won one and lost one.

Roma hosts Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

