Ryanair under pressure after messing up pilots’ holidays

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 9:48 am 09/18/2017 09:48am
LONDON (AP) — Irish budget airline Ryanair is under pressure to provide more information to travelers after canceling up to 50 flights a day over the next six weeks because it “messed up” its pilots’ holiday schedules.

The carrier, Europe’s biggest by passengers carried, said Saturday it would cancel the flights because it had “messed up in the planning of pilot holidays.” Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs said the company would provide updates, but as of Monday, there were only details on canceled flights through Wednesday.

Those travelers with flights after Wednesday took to social media to vent their anger.

Carole Schofield tweeted: “How the hell do you know if you can get back. Publish full list now!”

Shares in the airline fell 1.9 percent in Dublin in an otherwise higher market.

