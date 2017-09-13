Russia reduces parking spaces at US consulates

501.5
By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 9:45 am 09/13/2017 09:45am
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has withdrawn parking privileges for U.S. diplomats, an apparent continuation of a diplomatic tit-for-tat between Washington and Moscow.

State-owned television channel Rossiya 24 reported on Wednesday that parking spaces outside the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg had been painted over with a pedestrian crossing, and special parking signs had been removed outside the U.S. consulate in Yekaterinburg, near the Ural Mountains.

Mariya Olson, a spokeswoman at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, declined to comment.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that Russia would reduce U.S. diplomatic missions to “full parity” with their Russian counterparts on U.S. territory. As well as canceling parking privileges, Russian media has reported that U.S. diplomatic missions could be hit with staff reductions and fewer approved diplomatic entry points.

Topics:
