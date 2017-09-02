501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Russia calls in US…

Russia calls in US diplomat to protest alleged office search

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 9:37 am 09/02/2017 09:37am
Share
Russia's Washington chancery annex is seen, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 in Washington. In an escalating tit-for-tat, the United States forced Russia on Thursday to shutter its consulate in San Francisco and scale back its diplomatic presence in Washington and New York, as relations between the two former Cold War foes continued to unravel. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry has called in a top United States diplomat in Moscow to protest what the ministry claims is a plan to search the newly closed Russian trade mission office in Washington.

A ministry statement on Saturday said the United States has threatened to “break down the entrance door” to the office, but did not say who made the threat.

The office is one of three Russian facilities the U.S. ordered closed this week; the others are the San Francisco consulate and a New York trade office.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday claimed the consulate would be searched, but the State Department hasn’t commented.

The ministry says a protest note handed to Deputy Chief of Mission Anthony Godfrey called the purported trade office search an “unprecedented aggressive action.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?