201.5
Romania’s ruling party discusses graft probe of 2 ministers

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 6:44 am 09/25/2017 06:44am
In this photo taken on Jan. 4, 2017, Romanian Deputy Premier Sevil Shhaideh attends a parliament session in Bucharest, Romania. Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors have initiated a criminal inquiry against a deputy prime minister on suspicion of abuse of office in a land transfer probe, saying in a statement Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, that in 2013 Sevil Shhaideh, at the time was a state secretary in the regional development ministry, allegedly aided the transfer of 324 hectares (800 acres) of land near the River Danube, to a local council county which then illegally leased it to a private company.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s ruling party has met to discuss a criminal inquiry into allegations of abuse of office during a land transfer that targets two ministers.

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, Social Democratic Party leader Liviu Dragnea called the probe “an attack on the government” and his party by anti-corruption prosecutors.

Last week, prosecutors said that, in 2013, Deputy Prime Minister Sevil Shhaideh, at the time a state secretary in the regional development ministry, allegedly aided in the transfer of 324 hectares (800 acres) of land near the River Danube, to a local council, which then illegally leased it to a private company.

Prosecutors will ask Parliament to approve the investigation of another minister, Rovana Plumb, in the same case. It also named four other officials in the probe.

