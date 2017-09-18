501.5
Romanian PM to visit city at heart of storm that left 8 dead

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 5:23 am 09/18/2017 05:23am
Emergency workers stand next to a fallen tree in Timisoara, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, following a deadly storm that affects the west part of the country. Authorities say six people have died and at least 30 were injured during a violent storm in western Romania that produced winds of up to 100 kilometers (60 miles) an hour. (AP Photo/Cornel Putan)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian Premier Mihai Tudose is traveling to a western Romanian city that bore the brunt of a violent storm that left eight dead and injured about 140 people.

The trip to Timisoara on Monday comes after President Klaus Iohannis criticized authorities for failing to warn residents about the devastating storm that ripped off roofs and uprooted trees, with winds gusting up to 100 kph (60 mph).

More than 200 towns and villages were affected by Sunday’s sudden storm, which overturned vehicles and downed power lines.

Timisoara mayor Nicolae Robu said he learned about the storm shortly before it ripped through his city. Five of the dead were from the Timisoara area.

The storm began in western Romania and then went north. Rail and road traffic was interrupted across western Romania.

