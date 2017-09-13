Romania coast guards rescues 153 migrants from Black Sea

CONSTANTA, Romania (AP) — Romania’s coast guard rescued about 150 migrants from a ship in distress on the Black Sea on Wednesday on what is becoming a new route for migrants trying to reach Western Europe.

The rusty ship was towed to the Black Sea port of Constanta, some 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Bucharest, before dawn Wednesday.

Cristian Cicu, deputy commander of the Romanian coast guard, says an initial count showed about 153 people on board, including 53 children.

Authorities initially spotted the ship outside Romanian territorial waters on Tuesday morning. It sent a distress signal and two coast guard boats were dispatched, but high waves and winds hampered rescue efforts at sea before the ship was towed to port.

Migrants are increasingly trying to cross the Black Sea from Turkey to reach Romania. This weekend, coast guard forces from Romania and Bulgaria intercepted 217 migrants in the Black Sea in two boats who were suspected of trying to illegally enter Romania.

On Sept, 3, Romania’s coastguard stopped a fishing vessel carrying 87 migrants in the Black Sea sailing toward the Romanian coast, while in August the coast guard halted a fishing boat carrying 70 migrants suspected of trying to illegally enter Romania.

