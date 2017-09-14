501.5
Romania: 1 Briton dead, 3 injured in car crash

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 7:03 am 09/14/2017 07:03am
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian official says a car carrying a group of British volunteers has slammed into a tree, killing one and injuring three others.

Spokesman for the Bistrita emergency services Marius Rus told The Associated Press the driver lost control of the vehicle early Thursday in the northern village of Saratel and veered off the road.

Rus said the driver was dead when emergency workers reached him. Officials freed the three passengers who were trapped, including a 17-year-old boy. All were Britons who were in Romania to build a house for deprived Romanians, Rus said.

One was seriously injured and transported by helicopter to a hospital, while the other two were in stable condition.

Rus said other British volunteers who were traveling in the car behind suffered panic attacks.

