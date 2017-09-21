201.5
Reprocessed nuclear fuel returned to Japan for reactor use

By The Associated Press September 21, 2017 2:05 am 09/21/2017 02:05am
The Pacific Egret cargo vessel, left, carrying MOX, a mixture of plutonium and uranium fuel, arrives at Takahama nuclear power plant in Takahama, western Japan, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. A shipload of nuclear fuel containing plutonium returned to Japan after reprocessing in France for use at the Takahama plant as the country tries to burn more plutonium amid international concerns about its stockpile. (Madoka Ogawa/Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Nuclear fuel that was reprocessed in France has been returned to Japan for use in a reactor as the country tries to burn more plutonium amid international concerns about its stockpile.

Kansai Electric Power Co. said the shipment arrived Thursday for use at the Takahama plant’s No. 4 reactor, one of five reactors operating in Japan.

Japan has a stockpile of 47 tons of plutonium — the majority in Britain and France, which reprocess and store spent fuel for Japan.

Without a plutonium-burning fast reactor, Japan has resorted to burning MOX, a mixture of plutonium and uranium fuel, in conventional reactors. Only three reactors, including two at Takahama, use MOX, a fraction of planned 16-18 reactors needed to burn enough plutonium.

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Europe News Latest News World News
