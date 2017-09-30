201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Report: Welsh climber killed…

Report: Welsh climber killed in Yosemite tried to save wife

By The Associated Press September 30, 2017 7:19 am 09/30/2017 07:19am
Share
In this Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, photo provided by Dakota Snider, photographer and Yosemite resident, a woman is carried into a helicopter after being rescued off El Capitan following a major rock fall in Yosemite National Park, Calif. All areas in California's Yosemite Valley are open Thursday, a day after the fatal rock fall. (Dakota Snider via AP)

LONDON (AP) — A British newspaper is reporting that the Welsh climber killed by falling rock in Yosemite National Park this week died while trying to shield his wife.

The Times says Andrew Foster’s wife, Lucy, told her husband’s aunt that he jumped to cover her as tons of rock came cascading Wednesday down the face of El Capitan, a 3,600-foot (1,100-meter) granite monolith that attracts climbers from around the world.

Gillian Stephens, in an interview with the Times published Saturday, says Lucy Foster told her: “Andrew saved my life. He dived on top of me as soon as he could see what was going to happen. He saved my life.”

The couple, who lived in Cardiff, Wales, described their love of the outdoors in a blog, Cam and Bear.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest