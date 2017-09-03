501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Record-breaking Astronaut Peggy Whitson…

Record-breaking Astronaut Peggy Whitson returns to Earth

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 3:04 am 09/03/2017 03:04am
Share

Besides duration, Peggy Whitson set multiple other records while in orbit: world's oldest spacewoman, at age 57, and most experienced female spacewalker, with 10.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronaut Peggy Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday, wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance.

Whitson’s 665 days off the planet — 288 days on this mission alone — exceeds that of any other American and any other woman worldwide.

She checked out of the International Space Station just hours earlier, along with another American and a Russian. Their Soyuz capsule landed in Kazakhstan shortly after sunrise Sunday — Saturday night back in the U.S.

Whitson was the last one carried from the Soyuz. She immediately received a pair of sunglasses to put on, as she rested in a chair on the barren, wind-swept Kazak steppes. Medical personnel took her pulse, standard practice. She then received a bouquet of flowers with the greeting, “Welcome back, Peggy.”

Besides duration, Whitson set multiple other records while in orbit: world’s oldest spacewoman, at age 57, and most experienced female spacewalker, with 10. She also became the first woman to command the space station twice following her launch last November.

Returning cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin logged even more time in space: 673 days over five missions. NASA astronaut Jack Fischer returned after 136 days aloft. The men flew up in April.

All three briefly held hands for a photo op, before being carried one by one in their chairs to the medical tent.

It was an emotional farewell to the space station for Whitson, Yurchikhin and Fischer. Before retreating into their Soyuz, they embraced the three colleagues they were leaving behind at the 250-mile-high complex. Yurchikhin patted the inside of the station before floating into his Soyuz for the final time.

The station’s newest commander, Randy Bresnik, noted the outpost was losing 1,474 days of spaceflight experience with the departure of Whitson, Yurchikhin and Fischer. Four years and two weeks, he pointed out.

“We are in your debt for the supreme dedication that you guys have to the human mission of exploration,” Bresnik told them on the eve of their departure. He offered up special praise for Whitson — “American space ninja” — and wished them all Godspeed.

Yurchikhin is now No. 7 on the world’s all-time endurance list, followed by Whitson at No. 8. The top spot belongs to Russian Gennady Padalka, with 879 days in space over five flights.

Whitson, a biochemist, set a breakneck pace on all three of her space station expeditions, continually asking for more — and still more — scientific research to do. Scientists on the ground said it often was hard to keep up with her. She even experimented on food up there, trying to add some pizazz to the standard freeze-dried meals. Tortillas transformed into apple pies on her watch.

Whitson was supposed to fly back in June after a half-year in space. But when an extra seat opened up on this Soyuz, she jumped at the chance to stay in orbit an extra three months. Only one other American — yearlong spaceman Scott Kelly — has spent longer in space on a single mission.

Except for the past week, Whitson said her mission hurried by. She’s hungry for pizza and can’t wait to use a regular flush toilet again. She’s also eager to reunite with her husband, Clarence Sams, a biochemist who also works at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Because of the effects of Hurricane Harvey, NASA could not get its plane from Houston to Kazakhstan in time for the crew’s landing. Instead, the European Space Agency offered to transport Whitson and Fischer to Cologne, Germany, where they will meet up with the NASA plane for the final leg of their journey. They should be back in Houston on Sunday night.

Three men remain at the space station: Bresnik, a Russian and an Italian. They will be joined by two Americans and a Russian following liftoff from Kazakhstan on Sept. 12.

___

Online:

NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/station/main/index.html

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Europe News international space station Latest News nasa National News peggy whitson Science News World News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Celebrity birthdays Sept. 3-9
Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Today in History: Sept. 3
Screwy DC road signs
Houston flooding
MTV Video Music Awards
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
Hurricane Harvey
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Memorial service for slain Charlottesville woman
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Summer Binge Guide
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
Fall home projects to start in summer
Rehoboth restaurants
DC's top restaurants
Must-see August movies, concerts
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Lower Delaware restaurants
Best hikes in the DC area
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining