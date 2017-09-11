501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Prominent journalist flees Russia…

Prominent journalist flees Russia after arson attack on car

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 5:04 am 09/11/2017 05:04am
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — A prominent journalist says she has fled Russia following a suspected arson attack on her car.

Yulia Latynina, a radio host and a columnist with the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, said that she fled Russia and is “unlikely to return any time soon.” She didn’t say where she went.

One of the most scathing critics of the Kremlin, Latynina told Ekho Moskvy radio station Sunday she had been followed before and briefly given police protection. Latynina said she is “pretty scared” after her car was set on fire when she was out of town and her elderly parents had to put it out.

Last year, an unidentified assailant threw a bucket of feces at her. Novaya Gazeta then issued a statement, saying she had received death threats.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?