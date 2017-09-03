501.5
Proepper’s brace leads Netherlands to 3-1 win over Bulgaria

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 2:05 pm 09/03/2017 02:05pm
Sweden's Christoffer Nyman, left, struggles for the ball with Belarus' Mikhail Sivakov during the World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Belarus and Sweden at the Borisov-Arena stadium, in Borisov, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Davy Proepper scored twice Sunday as the Netherlands beat Bulgaria 3-1 in Group A to keep alive its hopes of qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Dick Advocaat brought Proepper into his starting lineup to replace veteran Wesley Sneijder and the Brighton midfielder paid back his coach’s faith with his first two international goals.

Sweden beat Belarus 4-0 in Borisov to go top of the group on goal difference from France, which plays Luxembourg in Toulouse later Sunday.

Proepper settled Dutch nerves by tapping in from close range in the 7th minute. Arjen Robben doubled the lead in the 67th minute with his 34th international goal.

Georgi Kostadinov pulled back a goal just two minutes later before Proepper sealed the win in the 80th.

