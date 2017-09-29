Pro-Brexit UK Independence Party names new leader

LONDON (AP) — The weakened U.K. Independence Party on Friday announced that former Army officer Henry Bolton will be its fourth leader in just over one year.

Anne Marie Waters, an openly anti-Islam candidate who had divided the party, finished second in the leadership contest. She is leads a group called Sharia Watch UK that characterizes the spread of Islam as a threat to Britain.

Bolton said after his unexpected victory that securing Britain’s rapid exit from the European Union is the party’s “core task.” He said Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative government had so far failed to deliver on the Brexit mandate that voters wanted.

Britain and the European Union are currently negotiating the terms of their divorce.

“We want the right to self-determination,” Bolton said, calling for an end to decisions affecting Britain being made in a foreign capital.

Bolton is expected to give his first major speech at the party conference Saturday.

UKIP has struggled since achieving its aim of winning public support in a 2016 referendum to leave the European Union. It scored less than 2 percent of the votes in Britain’s June election and holds no seats in the British Parliament despite having some representation in the European Parliament.

Former leader Nigel Farage, who led the party’s successful Brexit campaign, had warned UKIP would be “finished” if it embraces an anti-Islam platform.

