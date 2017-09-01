501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Pope: Seeking clarity, I…

Pope: Seeking clarity, I saw psychoanalyst weekly years ago

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 7:58 am 09/01/2017 07:58am
Share
Pope Francis shakes hands with Riccardo Di Segni, Chief Rabbi of Rome, during an audience with the representatives of the Conference of European Rabbis, the Rabbinical Council of America and the Commission of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel at the Vatican, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Via AP)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says that when he was 42 he had sessions weekly with a psychoanalyst who was female and Jewish to “clarify some things.”

It wasn’t specified what the future pontiff wanted to explore. The revelation came in a dozen conversations Francis had with French sociologist Dominique Wolton, writing a soon-to-be-published book.

La Stampa, an Italian daily, quoting some of the conversations on Friday, said Francis went to the analyst’s home. Francis was quoted as saying: “one day, when she was about to die, she called me. Not to receive the sacraments, since she was Jewish, but for a spiritual dialogue.”

Francis added: “She was a good person. For six months she helped me a lot.”

Francis then was a Jesuit official in his native Argentina ruled by military dictatorship.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?