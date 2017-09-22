201.5
Poland’s premier blasts EU before talks with Hungary leader

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has accused European Union leaders of being politically motivated in criticizing her government’s judiciary overhaul as being a threat to the rule of law.

Beata Szydlo made the remarks late Thursday, just hours before hosting Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, many of whose policies are also seen by the EU as undemocratic.

Szydlo told a pro-government radio station that EU leaders have no authority to assess the changes in Poland’s court system and that their motives are political. She blames Poland’s opposition for having inspired EU censure.

Szydlo’s talks with Orban on Friday will include their refusal to accept any migrants under an EU relocation plan, which is another major area of their governments’ conflict with the EU.

