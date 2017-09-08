501.5
Pierre Berge, magnate and Yves Saint Laurent’s partner, dies

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 4:36 am 09/08/2017 04:36am
FILE - In this Feb.23 2009 file photo, French businessman Pierre Berge and former partner of late fashion designer Yves Saint-Laurent speaks to the media. Pierre Berge, an influential French businessman and philanthropist who was fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent's romantic and business partner and championed gay rights, has died at 86. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)

PARIS (AP) — Pierre Berge, an influential French businessman and philanthropist who was fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent’s romantic and business partner and championed gay rights, has died. He was 86.

A cultural celebrity in France in his own right, Berge was CEO of the Yves Saint Laurent fashion empire and presided over the board of Le Monde newspaper, among his many high-profile roles.

He died early Friday in the provincial town of Saint-Remy-de-Provence, said Marine Charlier, spokeswoman for AIDS foundation Sidaction, where Berge was president. She could not provide further details.

Berge was best known for helping Saint Laurent build his own fashion house after leaving Christian Dior. Berge was planning to inaugurate an Yves Saint Laurent museum in Paris next month.

No information was immediately available about funeral arrangements.

