Paris fashion: Excess at Balmain; Chloe designer makes debut

PARIS (AP) — Claudia Schiffer and Pamela Anderson added some star quality to Paris Fashion Week’s decadent Balmain collection, while a debut from Chloe’s new designer wowed the crowds.

Balmain’s designer Olivier Rousteing took his guests to the opulent opera house, decorated for the occasion with thousands of white roses. Models strutted to operatic music, but their outfits were far from classical — there were see-through PVC boots, sheer plastic skirts, corsets and warrior-like stitching.

Schiffer caused a stir as she attended the show, joined on the front row by Anderson.

Meanwhile, in one of the most hotly-anticipated shows of the season, designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi brought some much-needed magic back to Chloe in a finessed first collection. A Victorian spirit infused the fresh, spring looks replete with high collars and detailed embroideries.

