501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Ousted FIFA official set…

Ousted FIFA official set to testify to British legislators

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 11:24 am 09/12/2017 11:24am
Share

LONDON (AP) — An ousted FIFA official is due to testify at a British parliamentary hearing on Wednesday about the “pressure and interference” experienced while overseeing governance reforms.

Miguel Maduro was removed from the chairmanship of the governance committee at world soccer’s governing body after less than a year in May.

Maduro, a Portuguese lawyer, was due to appear on Tuesday at the hearing. But travel problems meant Maduro will answer questions from legislators on the culture, media and sport committee on Wednesday morning.

The committee says in a statement that the aim is to “explore the pressure and interference Maduro experienced at FIFA.”

Maduro will be protected by parliamentary privilege, providing legal protections to speak freely. His evidence could throw a fresh spotlight on FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s leadership of soccer.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Europe News Government News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?