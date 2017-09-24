Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge wins Berlin Marathon

BERLIN (AP) — Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge held off the challenge of debutant Guye Adola to win the Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

The Kenyan won in 2 hours, 3 minutes, 32 seconds, missing out on the world record by 35 seconds in wet conditions.

Compatriot Dennis Kimetto ran 2:02:57 on the same course in 2014.

Adola of Ethiopia finished 14 seconds behind Kipchoge, and surprised by pushing him hardest. Defending champion Kenenisa Bekele fell behind and then former world- record holder Wilson Kipsang dropped out.

