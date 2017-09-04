501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Novartis CEO Jimenez to…

Novartis CEO Jimenez to step down early next year

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 3:03 am 09/04/2017 03:03am
Share

GENEVA (AP) — Novartis says CEO Joseph Jimenez will step down early next year and be replaced by fellow American Vasant Narasimhan, a longtime manager with the Swiss pharmaceutical company.

Novartis said Monday that Narasimhan, currently its chief medical officer and global head of drug development, will take over the top job on Feb. 1.

Jimenez, who has been CEO since 2010, said that it was right moment to hand over and his family “is ready to return to Silicon Valley and the U.S.”

Narasimhan joined Novartis in 2005 and has held a variety of leadership positions at the company.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?