Norwegian foreign minister to head World Economic Forum

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 6:38 am 09/15/2017 06:38am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg says her foreign minister will become the new president of the World Economic Forum but will not immediately resign as head of Norway’s diplomacy.

Solberg, who is expected to make changes to her two-party minority coalition after winning general elections this week, said Friday that Borge Brende would stay until mid-October, when a replacement is found.

The 51-year-old Brende, a member of Solberg’s Conservative Party, has been central in talks between the Colombian government and leftist rebels in what is considered one of the world’s bloodiest and longest-running armed conflicts.

A foreign minister since October 2013, Brende had twice before held high-ranking jobs with the Geneva-based forum — from 2011-2013 and 2008-2009.

