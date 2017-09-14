501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » New plastic Jane Austen…

New plastic Jane Austen 10-pound note launched in UK

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 5:18 am 09/14/2017 05:18am
Share
One of the new British 10 pound notes is posed for photographs outside the Bank of England in the City of London, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. The new polymer note, released for circulation on Thursday, features the renowned novelist Jane Austen and is the first UK banknote with a tactile feature to support blind and partially sighted users. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — A new plastic ten-pound note featuring Jane Austen, one of Britain’s most renowned authors, has gone into circulation.

The new ‘tenner’ is the first British banknote with a tactile feature involving a series of raised dots in the top left-hand corner to help blind and partially sighted users.

Just over one billion of the notes have been printed and the general public should start seeing them over coming days and weeks.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says banknotes serve as “repositories of the country’s collective memory, promoting awareness of the United Kingdom’s glorious history and highlighting the contributions of its greatest citizens.”

The new note, which is being rolled out Thursday, is made of polymer, and follows last year’s launch of the similar five-pound note that showcases Winston Churchill.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?