New mudslide hits villages in Switzerland, crushing homes

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 4:48 am 09/01/2017 04:48am
GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities say new mudslides swept through southeastern villages near the Italian border, one rumbling along the same creek bed where a powerful, rocky mudslide left eight people missing and feared dead last week.

Several houses were demolished in Bondo, where cleanup crews have been working, and neighboring Promontogno and Spino overnight from Thursday to Friday, following thunderstorms. Several roads were rendered impassable. No injuries were initially reported.

The town hall in nearby Bregaglia said two people were evacuated from a hotel in Spino, downstream from Bondo, which has been most hit by the repeat mudslides.

Over the weekend rescue teams stopped searching for two Austrians, two Swiss and four Germans who went missing after a chunk of nearby mountainside broke off Aug. 20, sparking the first mudslide.

