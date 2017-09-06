501.5
Myanmar leader blames misinformation as exodus worsens

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 12:22 am 09/06/2017 12:22am
A Rohingya family reaches the Bangladesh border after crossing a creek of the Naf river on the border with Myanmmar, in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf area, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh (AP) — Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is blaming fake news and a misinformation campaign for fueling a crisis that the U.N. says has now pushed more than 125,000 minority Rohingya Muslims into Bangladesh.

According to a statement, Suu Kyi told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call that her government is defending “all the people” in western Rakhine state.

She told Erdogan that his deputy prime minister was a victim of fake news when he posted photos purportedly showing dead Rohingya that were not related to the crisis. The photos on Mehmet Simsek’s Twitter account had been taken down.

She says such misinformation helps promote the interests of “terrorists,” a reference to Rohingya insurgents whose attacks Aug. 25 triggered the latest military crackdown and streams of refugees.

Topics:
Asia News Europe News Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
