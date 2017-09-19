501.5
Motorists trapped as suspicious object shuts UK highway

September 19, 2017
LONDON (AP) — Dozens of cars have been stuck for hours on one of Britain’s main highways after it was closed due to a “suspicious object.”

Police say the M1 motorway is shut in both directions on a stretch near Milton Keynes, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of London.

Thames Valley Police say the object was found under a bridge at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The highway is closed in both directions for a stretch of about 10 miles (16 kilometers).

Photographs shared on social media show people playing frisbee and kicking a soccer ball on the empty road. Others show an army bomb-disposal unit arriving on the scene.

Highways England says it is “working as quickly and safely as we are able” to release vehicles from the closed-off area.

