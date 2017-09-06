501.5
Monet masterpiece goes back to its hometown for first time

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 7:44 am 09/06/2017 07:44am
Employees remove Claude Monet's masterpiece "Impression, Sunrise" depicting his hometown of Le Havre, that's credited with spawning the word "Impressionism" , at Marmottan Museum, in Paris Wednesday Sept. 6, 2017. As part of an event celebrating 500 years since the birth of the town, "Impression, Sunrise" is going back to the French harbor town for the first time since it was painted there and is being lent exceptionally by a Paris museum to hang in Le Havre at the MuMa museum in Normandy until Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS (AP) — Claude Monet’s masterpiece that depicts his hometown of Le Havre and is credited with spawning the word “Impressionism” is going back to the northern French harbor town for the first time since it was painted there.

The carefully secured transfer of “Impression, Sunrise” is part of an event celebrating 500 years since the birth of the town. It is being lent exceptionally by a Paris museum to hang in Le Havre at the MuMa museum until Oct. 8.

The oil on canvas painted in 1872 depicts the glistening port and was featured as part of the legendary 1874 show that would later be known as the “Exhibition of the Impressionists.”

“Impression, Sunrise” will hang alongside other works by masters including J.M.W. Turner at the exhibit entitled “Impression(s) soleil.”

