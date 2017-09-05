Minister quits after saying Romania can’t afford wages

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s defense minister has resigned after suggesting there are insufficient funds to pay the salaries of service members and defense ministry employees.

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose said Tuesday he had accepted the resignation of Adrian Tutuianu after his comments provoked alarm.

After initially saying servicemen would get their salaries and other payments in installments, Tutuianu clarified his remarks, calling the problem a “technical” rather than financial one.

Romania’s finance ministry Tuesday issued a statement saying there were funds to pay employees at all the country’s ministries.

In July, Tutuianu announced Romania planned to buy Patriot missiles worth $3.9 billion from the U.S.

Romania’s economy is expected to expand by 5 percent this year, one of the fastest-growing economies in the European Union.

