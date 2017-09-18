501.5
Mexican state suspends Cabify…

Mexican state suspends Cabify ride app after woman killed

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 6:39 pm 09/18/2017 06:39pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in the central Mexico state of Puebla say they have suspended the Cabify ride-hailing app after a female passenger was allegedly killed by a driver.

The state interior department said Monday the app does not sufficiently screen drivers.

Mara Castilla was last seen entering a Cabify car before beng found dead last week. The driver for the Spain-based app Cabify has been charged with the killing. Authorities say he initially claimed the young woman got out of his car despite evidence that she didn’t.

The case has shocked Mexicans who have thought of ride-hailing apps as being safer than the country’s notoriously dangerous taxis

On Thursday, Cabify issued a statement saying it is cooperating with investigators.

