Melania Trump threatens lawsuit over English class billboard

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 8:21 am 09/19/2017 08:21am
The billboards were part of a marketing campaign by a private English language school, which tried to persuade Croats to learn English by reminding them of the Slovenian-born U.S. first lady's personal experience.

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Billboards featuring Melania Trump and the slogan “just imagine how far you can go with a little bit of English” have been removed from the Croatian capital after her lawyer threatened a lawsuit.

But Mrs. Trump did not accept what was apparently meant to be a joke. Her Slovenian lawyer demanded that the billboards be immediately removed.

Lawyer Natasa Pirc-Musar tells the AP that she is “satisfied with the fact that the school admitted that they violated the law” and that the billboards were removed on Tuesday.

She says, “we are still analyzing possible further legal steps.”

