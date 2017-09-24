201.5
Marquez wins Aragon MotoGP, Rossi 5th on return from injury

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 9:53 am 09/24/2017 09:53am
ALCANIZ, Spain (AP) — Marc Marquez won the Aragon MotoGP on Sunday for his second straight victory, taking the outright championship lead with four races to go.

Marquez rode his Honda to victory after starting fifth on the grid, finishing comfortably ahead of fellow Spaniards Dani Pedrosa of Honda and Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati.

Pole-sitter Maverick Vinales ended fourth, just ahead of Yamaha teammate Valentino Rossi, who was racing for the first time since undergoing surgery for breaking two bones in his right leg while training with an off-road motorcycle three weeks ago. The nine-time world champion missed the San Marino GP because of the injury.

Marquez nearly lost control while trying to get past Rossi and Lorenzo early in the race, missing the braking point and going slightly off the track before being able to pick up the pace again.

It was the fifth win of the year for Marquez, who is 16 points in front of Andrea Dovizioso. The Italian could not manage more than a seventh-place finish at the MotorLand track in northeastern Spain. Marquez and Dovizioso were tied for the lead entering the weekend.

Vinales is third in the standings, 28 points behind Marquez and 26 points in front of fourth-place Pedrosa. Fifth-place Rossi is 56 points from the lead.

Marquez reached his 60th career win, with 34 coming in the main MotoGP series.

The defending MotoGP champion hadn’t won after starting outside of the first row since 2014.

It was the second time that the top 4 riders in a MotoGP race were Spaniards. It hadn’t happened since the Japanese GP in 2013.

Seven of the top 10 finishers on Sunday were from Spain.

