501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Man sentenced for trying…

Man sentenced for trying to sell satellite secrets to Russia

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 4:00 pm 09/18/2017 04:00pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. attorney’s office says a Southern California engineer who worked for a defense contractor has been sentenced to five years in prison for selling sensitive satellite information to an undercover FBI employee he thought was a Russian intelligence agent.

U.S. District Judge George H. Wu handed down the term Monday for 50-year-old Gregory Allen Justice of Culver City, an engineer on military and commercial satellite programs.

Justice had pleaded guilty to trying to commit economic espionage and attempting to send restricted information out of the United States in violation of the Arms Export Control Act and International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

According to court documents, Justice received $3,500 during a series of meetings and sent most of that money and thousands more to an “online paramour” he never met.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News National News Science News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?