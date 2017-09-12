501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Macron's big test: France-wide…

Macron’s big test: France-wide protests over labor overhaul

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 3:30 am 09/12/2017 03:30am
PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron’s presidency is facing its first big public test, as unions hold nationwide protests against changes to labor laws that they fear corrode job security.

The prominent CGT union is leading Tuesday’s protests, calling for strikes across transport and other public sector businesses and planning some 180 demonstrations.

The protests are in response to last month’s draft decrees that reduce the power of unions and give companies more authority to fire workers and influence workplace rules.

Some unions have refused to join the protests, preferring to negotiate with Macron’s government over upcoming plans to change unemployment and retirement rules.

Tuesday’s protests are the first big public display of discontent with Macron, and come as his popularity is sinking.

Macron is heading to hurricane-battered islands in the French Caribbean.

