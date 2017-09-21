201.5
L’Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt dies at age 94

By The Associated Press September 21, 2017 12:53 pm 09/21/2017 12:53pm
FILE - In this Wednesday Jan. 26, 2011file photo, l'Oreal cosmetics heiress Liliane Bettencourt attends Franck Sorbier's spring/summer 2011 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Paris. L'Oreal cosmetics heiress Liliane Bettencourt has died at the age of 94 at her home, her family announced.(AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)

PARIS (AP) — The family of L’Oreal cosmetics heiress Liliane Bettencourt, the world’s richest woman, says she has died at her home in France at the age of 94.

Bettencourt’s daughter, Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, said in a written statement on Thursday that her mother “left peacefully” overnight.

Liliane Bettencourt was the daughter of Eugene Schueller, who founded L’Oreal in the early 20th century.

Forbes magazine estimated her fortune to be worth $39.5 billion this year.

L’Oreal Chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Agon expressed “great admiration” for Bettencourt.

Agon said she “always looked” after the company and its employees and “she has personally contributed greatly to its success for many years.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

