501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Longtime Trump ally Stone…

Longtime Trump ally Stone to appear before House intel panel

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 2:32 pm 09/14/2017 02:32pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A longtime adviser to President Donald Trump says he will appear before the House intelligence committee on Sept. 26.

The adviser is Roger Stone, a Republican strategist who has known Trump for many years and informally advised him during the 2016 campaign.

Stone says the session is currently closed, though he asked previously for his appearance to be public. He says he’s asking for the “immediate release” of transcripts from his appearance so there will be “no confusion or misinformation” about his appearance.

Stone has said he communicated during the presidential campaign with Guccifer 2.0, the unnamed hacker who has taken credit for breaking into Democratic National Committee email servers. But Stone has denied that he worked with Russian officials to influence the presidential election.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?