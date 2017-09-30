201.5
Amiens stadium barrier collapses, 3 hospitalized, 17 injured

By The Associated Press September 30, 2017 4:10 pm 09/30/2017 04:10pm
AMIENS, France (AP) — Three Lille supporters have been seriously injured and taken to hospital after a barrier collapsed during the side’s football match at Amiens.

Lille says 17 other fans were also injured.

The club adds on Twitter: “We give them all our support.”

Fode Ballo-Toure had just struck the opening score of the French league match in the 15th minute when he ran over to a section of Lille fans behind the goal to celebrate. As fans surged forward, the fence collapsed under pressure. Fans tumbled onto the pitch and the match was immediately halted.

Most were able to get back into the stand, but several remained on the ground and were treated for injuries while three were taken to hospital.

After more than half an hour it was decided to suspend the match.

