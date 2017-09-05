Kosovo devotes cathedral to St. Teresa 20 years after death

501.5
By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 10:55 am 09/05/2017 10:55am
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The Roman Catholic cathedral in Kosovo’s capital has been consecrated to the saint formerly known as Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and religious leaders from Kosovo and Albania were among the hundreds of people in Pristina who attended a consecration ceremony on Tuesday for the now-named St. Teresa Cathedral.

The Italian-style cathedral with two 70-meter (230-foot) -tall towers opened in 2010. Local Catholics long had hoped it would bear the name of the nun who dedicated her life to society’s outcasts.

It will now house a new office for the Catholic Church’s most senior cleric in Kosovo, which has a population that is more than 90 percent Muslim and a small Catholic community.

Tuesday was the 20th anniversary of Mother Teresa’s death. Pope Francis canonized her last year.

