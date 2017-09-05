501.5
Kolarov puts Serbia on verge of qualifying for World Cup

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 5:09 pm 09/05/2017 05:09pm
Republic of Ireland's Shane Long, right, and Serbia's Antonio Rukavina in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Group D match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Tuesday Sept. 5, 2017. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)

A goal from Aleksandar Kolarov guided 10-man Serbia to a 1-0 win over Ireland on Tuesday, putting the Balkan nation on the verge of a place at next year’s World Cup.

The win in Dublin leaves Serbia top of Group D, four points clear of Wales with two games remaining against Austria and Georgia.

Unless Serbia slips up, Wales and third-placed Ireland face a tough fight for a playoff place after the Welsh earned a 2-0 win over tenacious Moldova.

Kolarov, an experienced full-back, ran onto a pass from Filip Kostic in the 55th minute and unleashed a fierce shot.

Serbia was reduced to 10 men after defender Nikola Maksimovic was sent off for a desperate lunge on Daryl Murphy in the 68th as the Ireland forward ran through on goal.

Austria drew 1-1 with Georgia.

