501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Kane nets first goals…

Kane nets first goals of season as Tottenham beats Everton

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 12:54 pm 09/09/2017 12:54pm
Share
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, centre, shoots a shot towards goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Saturday Sept. 9, 2017. (Dave Howarth/PA via AP)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Harry Kane scored his first goals of the Premier League season to help Tottenham beat Everton 3-0 on Saturday.

Kane, who has never scored in the top flight in August, struck his 100th goal for Tottenham in all competitions when an unintentional cross-shot swerved into the top corner in the 28th minute.

Kane, last season’s top scorer in the league, clipped in a second goal from close range in the first minute of the second half.

Christian Eriksen was also on target in the 42nd minute in a controlled and clinical display from the London side, which has collected six of its seven points of the season on the road.

Next weekend in the league it’s back to Wembley Stadium, where Tottenham is winless so far at its temporary home for the season. Before playing Swansea on Saturday, Tottenham hosts Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday at English football’s national stadium.

___

More AP Premier League coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?