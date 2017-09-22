201.5
IOC calms concern about 2018 Olympics amid NKorea tension

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 11:34 am 09/22/2017 11:34am
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, center, and French Minister for Sports Laura Flessel arrive for a meeting at the city hall as part of a visit to the site of the future Olympic Sailing venue (Voile Olympique) at the "Marina Olympique" nautical base in Marseille, southern France, after the decision for Paris to host of the 2024 Summer Olympics Games, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (Jean-Paul Pelissier/Pool Photo via AP)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Responding to France’s sports minister raising security risks at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea, the IOC is seeking to calm concern about the Pyeongchang Games in February.

The International Olympic Committee says it is in close contact with the United Nations and “the heads of government concerned.”

The IOC says “in none of the discussions, has anybody expressed any doubt about the Olympic Winter Games 2018.”

Tensions fueled by North Korea’s missile testing rose this week after U.S. President Donald Trump used his UN General Assembly speech to threaten its destruction. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hit back describing Trump as “deranged.”

France’s sports minister, Laura Flessel, suggested on Thursday the national team could stay at home if its security could not be assured in South Korea.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

