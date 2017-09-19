501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Huntsman says Moscow's meddling…

Huntsman says Moscow’s meddling led to low level of trust

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 11:17 am 09/19/2017 11:17am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Russia, says Moscow’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election led directly to the low level of trust between the two former Cold War foes.

Appearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, Huntsman says there’s no question that Russia interfered and continues to intrude “in the democratic processes of our friends and allies.”

If he’s confirmed, Huntsman would take over a high-profile post amid ongoing investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russia’s election intrusions and potential contacts between Russian officials and the Trump campaign.

The relationship between the United States and Russia is badly strained and has been marred in recent months by a series of expulsions of diplomats and closures of diplomatic missions.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Congress News Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?