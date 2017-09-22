201.5
Hundreds protest amid Spain crackdown on Catalan referendum

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 5:00 am 09/22/2017 05:00am
People sleep on the ground during a protest in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators spent the night at the gates of Catalonia's judiciary body in Barcelona to demand the release of a dozen officials arrested in connection with a vote on independence that Spanish central authorities are challenging as illegal. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

MADRID (AP) — Hundreds of pro-independence supporters in Catalonia are protesting outside a courthouse to demand the release of regional government officials arrested in a crackdown by Spanish authorities over a planned secession referendum.

The protest Friday in the northeastern Catalan town of Hospitalet de Llobregat is an extension of another started Thursday outside the Catalan judiciary headquarters in nearby Barcelona that attracted thousands. A pro-independence group says that about 2,500 supporters were attending the protest in Hospitalet.

Many of the demonstrators in Barcelona had slept overnight near the judiciary building in tents or hammocks strung up between lampposts.

The Catalan National Assembly civic group has called for the protests to continue until the near dozen officials detained Wednesday are released.

Spain’s central government says the planned Oct. 1 referendum is illegal.

