Homicide victim’s ashes being sent to Britain 40 years later

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 11:19 am 09/15/2017 11:19am
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The cremated remains of a homicide victim kept at a South Dakota funeral home for 40 years are being taken to relatives in England.

Wade Wilson, who owns Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City, says a local pastor making a trip to England in November will take Lena White Hat’s ashes to her relatives there. White Hat was killed in Rapid Valley in 1977. She had no relatives in the U.S. Her American husband died in 1979.

The Rapid City Journal says no one ever took possession of her remains until her English niece recently began trying to discover what happened to them.

With the help of volunteer researchers in Rapid City, she learned the ashes had been kept in a small box at the funeral home all these years.

