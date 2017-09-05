501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Home-made submarine inventor explains…

Home-made submarine inventor explains journalist’s death

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 11:00 am 09/05/2017 11:00am
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish inventor suspected in the death of a Swedish journalist who went on a trip on his home-made submarine has told a pre-trial custody hearing that she died after she was accidentally hit by a heavy hatch in the submarine’s tower.

Peter Madsen said 30-year-old Kim Wall then dropped to the floor and bled from an open skull fracture.

Wall’s torso was found off Copenhagen last month. Police say her head, arms and legs had been deliberately cut off and have not been found.

Madsen was arrested Aug. 11 and had been detained on preliminary charges of manslaughter and indecent handling of a corpse.

He appeared Tuesday before a judge who will decide whether to extend his custody.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?