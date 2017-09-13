501.5
High winds force cancellation of dozens of KLM flights

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch carrier KLM has cancelled 60 flights to and from European destinations as heavy winds buffeting Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport reduced the number of runways that could be used.

Airport spokesman Paul Weber said 75 flights in total were cancelled Wednesday due to “restricted runway capacity.” Weber says the busy airport is expected to experience delays throughout the day.

The Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute has issued a warning for western coastal regions of the Netherlands of wind gusting up to 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph).

Traffic authorities say a tree blown over by the wind blocked a busy highway between Rotterdam and The Hague during the morning commuter rush hour.

There were no reports of casualties caused by the storm.

