Greek island ferry hits quay on Sifnos, 2 passengers hurt

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 6:18 am 09/06/2017 06:18am
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say two people were lightly injured when a high-speed ferry carrying nearly 200 passengers hit a quay on the Aegean Sea island of Sifnos.

A coast guard statement says the Seajet II was damaged during the collision Wednesday morning. The vessel had been due to call at several ports in the Cyclades island group after leaving Greece’s main port of Piraeus.

The coast guard said all 196 passengers on board were able to disembark on Sifnos.

Last week, another island ferry, the Blue Star Patmos, grounded in shallows while entering the port of Ios in the Cyclades. None of the almost 300 people on board was hurt, but the vessel suffered substantial damage.

